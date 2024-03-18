Hillary Clinton’s Running Mate Is on the Ballot, “It’s Official”

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announced on Friday that he will not endorse former President Donald Trump, referring specifically to the day Trump “walked away from the Constitution” on January 6, 2021. Pence’s refusal to support Trump struck a chord with disaffected Republicans left behind by the MAGA movement — and what they consider MAGA’s beyond-the-pale praise of January 6th insurrectionists as heroes and “hostages.”

Withholding his endorsement, Pence also won praise from further afield than just the Mitt Romney Republicans set. Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton responded to Pence’s announcement by writing on X: “Can’t believe I’m saying this but: I agree with Mike Pence.”

Can't believe I'm saying this but: I agree with Mike Pence. https://t.co/ESH8SBG3RO — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 18, 2024

Clinton hasn’t agreed with Pence much on policy over the years, as her tweet suggests. In Vice Presidents — or VP candidates anyway — her taste runs more toward U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, her running mate in 2016.

Kaine, the former Virginia Governor and former DNC chairman, announced today that he’s running for re-election to the Senate.

It's official: I just signed my paperwork to get on the ballot!



I'm thankful to the 26,000+ Virginians who signed my petitions—and to all the volunteers and organizers who pitched in to help.



I'm running to continue standing up for Virginia in the U.S. Senate. Let's do this! pic.twitter.com/VfDLxcYMVq — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) March 18, 2024

The Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Virginia on June 18, 2024.

Note: Kaine began his Senate tenure in 2013. He was reelected to a second Senate term in 2018, defeating Republican Corey Stewart, who has since retired from politics.