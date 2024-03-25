Former US Ambassador to Russia Says “This Is Disgusting”

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that four of the gunmen responsible for killing at least 137 people at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow on Friday were captured “while fleeing to Ukraine.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Ukraine’s presidential office, claimed that “Ukraine has absolutely nothing to do” with the attack, and the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, ISIS-K, claimed responsibility.

Stanford Professor of Political Science Michael McFaul, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Russia (2012-2014), responded to Putin’s attempt to blame Ukraine for the attack by writing: “I find it disgusting, but I understand why Putin wants to propagate the lie that Ukraine was involved in the Moscow terrorist attack. But I honestly cannot understand what motivates Americans to propagate the same lie. Just terrible and depressing.”

Prior to becoming a diplomat, McFaul worked for the National Security Council as Special Assistant to the President and senior director of Russian and Eurasian affairs, where he was the architect of President Barack Obama‘s ‘Russian reset’ policy. The policy — an attempt to improve relations with Russia from 2009 to 2013 — fell apart in early 2014 when Russia invaded the Crimean Peninsula, part of Ukraine, and then annexed it.

Please @SpeakerJohnson , listen to our courageous Ambassador in Kyiv, let the House vote, and help to save more innocent lives in Ukraine. https://t.co/nFNCftPLvR — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 21, 2024

McFaul has been urging House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to allow Congress to vote on the emergency foreign aid bill which would provide $60 billion to Ukraine as the country continues its war against a Russian invasion. But with a Johnson under the threat of a motion to vacate, the House left for a two-week recess without voting on the bill.

[Note: Presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump has been reportedly pressuring Republicans not to pass such a bill. When the foreign aid bill was not passed, President Biden accused Trump and others of bowing down to Russia.]