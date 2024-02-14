U.S. Congressman Taunts James Comer, “Release the Video You Took”

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee clapped back at accusations by Chairman James Comer (R-KY) that they conspired to intimidate a witness testifying about alleged wrongdoing by President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

After today’s Committee testimony of Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden who has claimed that the President’s son and brother, Jim Biden, “cheated him out of millions of dollars,” Comer cried foul claiming that the Oversight Committee Democrats who questioned Bobulinski — including Dan Goldman (D-NY), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), and Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) — had mistreated and intimidated the witness.

“They were there, they were wagging their fingers,” Comer said of the Democrats. “They were pointing, they were yelling. They were calling Tony Bobulinski a liar. They were telling him to shut up.”

Chairman @JamesComer: if you think that was “witness intimidation,” please release the video you took of the interview so the American people can be the judge.



You brought in a Trump campaign plant to peddle your same lies.



The evidence matters, not your baseless allegations. https://t.co/gbNPKJOYZq — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) February 14, 2024

Goldman replied to Comer’s claims with a call for transparency, challenging Comer: “If you think that was ‘witness intimidation,’ please release the video you took of the interview so the American people can be the judge. You brought in a Trump campaign plant to peddle your same lies. The evidence matters, not your baseless allegations.”

In November, Comer accused Hunter Biden and his “legal team of intimidating the same witness, writing: “We will not tolerate witness intimidation. The truth will come out soon enough despite the Biden team’s threatening tactics. We will give Hunter the opportunity to clear the air and speak with us soon.”

🚨 🚨



Hunter Biden and his legal team are once again attacking anyone who speaks out against the Bidens.



This time, their target is Tony Bobulinski, a potential witness in our investigation.



We will not tolerate witness intimidation. The truth will come out soon enough despite… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 3, 2023

Hunter Biden’s lawyers have claimed that Bobulinski lied to the FBI during an interview in 2020 about his business dealings with the president’s son.

In November 2023, Bobulinski said: “If Hunter Biden and the Biden family are so determined to ensure that the full truth is put before the American people, Hunter, Jim, Joe and I should all appear together before Congress, publicly and under oath,” he continued.

Bobulinski’s suggestion that the testimony should be done “publicly” is something Reps. Goldman and Raskin, and Hunter Biden — but not Comer — all agree on. When subpoenaed by the Committee, Hunter Biden agreed to testify but not behind closed doors, requesting complete transparency to avoid Republicans including Comer from misrepresenting his answers. The request was denied.