Speaker Johnson’s Russian Campaign Donations Resurface After Pro-Putin Stance

by in Daily Edition | February 14, 2024

Vladimir Putin, photo: World Economic Forum Photo by Remy Steinegger, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) refuses to let an emergency foreign aid bill — passed by the Senate with bipartisan support that included 22 Republican Senators — get a vote on the House floor.

President Joe Biden says the reason for Johnson’s reluctance is simple: “There’s no question that if the Senate bill was put on the floor in the House of Representatives, it would pass,” Biden said, “It would pass.”

Johnson doesn’t want that — and in a press conference today, the Speaker said it was because the “latest product” the Senate sent didn’t contain “one word” about securing “America’s border.” (For those paying attention, that’s because Johnson — vowing that it would be dead on arrival in the House — helped kill another bipartisan bill a week before that did include extensive border changes and billions to enact them.)

Johnson’s logically fraught positioning was well illustrated by the succinct Aaron Fritschner tweet below:

Critics including Republicans have accused Johnson of purposely keeping the border problems alive as a service to the GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, so he can use a dangerous, chaotic border as a campaign issue.

Trump’s ‘America First’ populist positioning is also said to be responsible for Johnson’s reluctance — supported by many MAGA House Republicans — to send more aid to Ukraine. It’s a reluctance Biden and others have characterized as a “gift” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Already fending off accusations that he is enabling the continuation of the border crisis — and endangering Americans — at Trump’s behest, Johnson now finds himself also besieged online — after his pro-Putin stance against Ukraine funding — by resurfaced questions about campaign donations he accepted from a company called American Ethane that is reportedly majority-owned by Russian oligarchs, including Russian TV mogul Andrey Kunatbaev.

The story, which is being posted in comments in response to Johnson press conference videos, was resurfaced by Newsweek in October and included a tweet by @Davegreenidge57 reading:

“Putin pal Konstantin Nikolaev, who handled Russian spy Maria Butina, was also the principal stockholder in American Ethane Co. when they donated over $37,000 to Mike Johnson’s election campaign. Does anyone else think that might be a problem?”