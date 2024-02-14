‘Students for Trump’ Threaten RNC, “You Are Done”

U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO), 48, reported today that “Nearly every Republican Senator under the age of 55 voted NO” on the bipartisan $95 billion Senate foreign aid bill, which would provide $60 billion to Ukraine to continue its fight against Russia. Schmitt added: “15 out of 17 elected since 2018 voted NO. Things are changing just not fast enough.”

[Note: The bill was endorsed by veteran Republicans including 81-year-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and 63-year-old Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD).]

While Schmitt celebrated the younger MAGA generation in Congress, Ryan Fournier, co-founder and acting national chairman of the American youth group Students for Trump, raged against the Republican National Committee (RNC) after Republican candidate Mazi Pilip lost the New York 3rd Congressional District seat to Democrat Tom Suozzi.

Fournier, who is 28 years old, initially reacted on X: “They removed George Santos and a Democrat takes the seat. Pathetic.”

His fervor accelerated into a tirade of posts written in all caps including “GUT THE RNC,” and “I WANT THE ENTIRE RNC REMOVED. EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM FROM DATA TO DIGITAL. YOU PEOPLE ARE THE REASON WE ARE HERE. YOU ARE DONE.”

Note: On Monday, GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump suggested his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, co-chair the RNC alongside North Carolina Republican Party chair Michael Whatley, once Ronna McDaniel formally steps down as RNC chairwoman, which she says won’t happen until after the GOP South Carolina primary (February 24).