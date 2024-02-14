Special Counsel Robert Hur Hires Steve Bannon Lawyer Who Sits On FOX Board

Expecting to testify before Congress after the release of his report on President Biden’s handling of classified documents, Special Counsel Robert Hur has reportedly hired attorney William Burck to represent him. In testifying, Hur would follow in the footsteps of recent Special Counsels Robert Mueller and John Durham, both of whom testified about their investigations after submitting their reports.

Hur, a Republican appointed by Donald Trump and kept in place by Attorney General Merrick Garland, did not charge Biden with any crimes after a year-long investigation. Still, Hur’s report wounded Biden, portraying the president as a “well-meaning, elderly man” with memory problems — a political dagger that Biden defenders called “gratuitous.”

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder calls out the Special Counsel's report on President Biden, alleging it contained "gratuitous" content that bypassed normal DOJ review. Read more about the controversial report here: https://t.co/Dp5GHqF4UC — 2paragraphs (@2paragraphs) February 9, 2024

In selecting Burck, Hur chooses one of the most accomplished attorneys in the world, having been “named for four consecutive years as a top five white collar defense lawyer in the U.S. by Law360” according to his law firm bio, which also boasts of his designation by the New York Times as a “modern day ‘Washington superlawyer’ in the model of Edward Bennett Williams.”

[NOTE: Williams’s star-studded client list included Frank Sinatra, Sam Giancana, Rep. Adam Clayton Powell, Sen. Joseph McCarthy, Hugh Hefner, Michael Milken, and Jack Ruby.]

Burck’s background and client list is equally eclectic — as is his list of opponents: he helped send Martha Stewart to jail. Burck has also reportedly worked with MAGA domo Steve Bannon, the University of Texas, FIFA, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

A former Special Counsel and Deputy Counsel in the George W. Bush White House, where he worked with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Burck clerked for the Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy after graduating from Yale Law School. He later worked in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York. Burck was appointed to the Fox Corporation Board of Directors in June 2021,