Republican Governor Flips, Accepts $18 Million After Kid Talk

Republican Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced on Monday that he is reversing course and accepting federal funds for the USDA’s expanded Summer EBT program.

Approximately 150,000 kids (grades K-12) in the Cornhusker State are eligible for free and reduced-price lunches at school; now they will receive $40 EBT cards for each summer month, too, when school is not in session. A total of $18 million will be spent on the food program in Nebraska.

After initially rejecting the program and telling a reporter he “doesn’t believe in welfare,” Pillen told 10/11 NOW that he was influenced by the conversations he had with kids who told him they sometimes went hungry and didn’t have enough access to food during summer break.

“When you sit down with kids who are living it, you learn life lessons,” Pillen said. “I learned we have to do better for them.”

@henrymcmaster, won't you do the same?

Make the right choice and feed hungry children in South Carolina!

The governor also faced pressure from a bipartisan group of state senators including State Senator Jen Day, who said: “I’ve been a single mom with a child and wondered how I was going to feed my kids, and so I know what that feels like.”

Democratic lawmakers in other Republican-led states are hoping to change the minds of their governors, too.

As Russell Ott, who’s running for State Senate in South Carolina, wrote: “I’m glad Nebraska has recognized their error, and Gov. Pillen is doing what’s right. Now it’s time for ⁦Henry McMaster⁩ to do the same here in SC!”

He wants to spend $5 million on gun training courses but he won't spend a fraction of that to feed our kids.

According to Charleston City Paper, approximately 543,000 South Carolina children would be eligible to receive the Summer EBT benefit in 2024. McMaster has turned down $65 million in federal funds for the program, which began as a COVID emergency measure.

At a press conference in January (see below), McMaster said: “At some point, we must end these pandemic programs.” He added: “Keep in mind, we already have programs to provide food for people below a certain income. We already have that. Also, keep in mind, we have food banks galore all over the state.”

South Carolina Democrats in the General Assembly are challenging McMaster’s refusal by promoting legislation that would force him to accept the funds.