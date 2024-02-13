Texas Lawmaker Tries To Stop ‘Untrained’ Religious Chaplains From Counseling School Kids

Texas State Representative James Talarico (D) is a former middle school teacher, a “proud progressive” and “eighth generation Texan.” Also a devout Christian, the lawmaker includes the Bible verse 1 John 4:8 (“Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God”) in his online profile.

Yet despite Talarico’s personal faith, he is against the new Texas law (Senate Bill 763) which allows public schools to “replace school counselors with untrained religious chaplains.”

[In the video below, Talarico questions the author of the House bill, Rep. Cole Hefner.]

Texas Republicans passed legislation to replace school counselors with untrained religious chaplains.



But you can stop them at the local level.



Tell your school board to say NO to chaplains in our public schools. pic.twitter.com/5HV9NuDPR6 — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) February 13, 2024

Talarico points out that a certified Texas public school counselor is required to have specific training, including a master’s degree and at least two years experience teaching in a classroom.

The Representative objects to the fact that the new legislation would allow chaplains to become public school counselors without meeting those requirements, merely because they are chaplains.

Talarico tried to add an amendment to the bill requiring chaplains to respect the free exercise of religion, but Heffner refused the amendment. Talarico also offered an amendment that would require a parent’s consent before a child could meet with a chaplain in school — that too was refused.

Since the legislation passed, Talarico has been imploring parents of public school students in Texas to call their school board trustees “to tell them to protect our students” as “religious extremists are trying to indoctrinate our kids.”

Every school board in the state of Texas is required to vote on employing chaplains in their public schools — the deadline to vote is March 1st. Though the state law passed, Talarico reminds parents: “You can stop them at the local level. Tell your school board to say NO to chaplains in our public schools.”

I don’t know who this man is but protect him at all costs!! He finally broke it down. So much she had no come back! See the God yall worshipping is yourself and your opinions!! I love how he use the word, the one she claims to know in his argument! Sadly they still won’t get it.… pic.twitter.com/KHqrVf5SHC — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 23, 2024

Above is Talarico opposing another bill — one that requires public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments. He said the bill was unconstitutional, un-American and “deeply un-Christian.” The bill did not pass.