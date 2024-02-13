Mitt Romney Slams GOP: “Our Grandchildren Will Never Forgive Us”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) acknowledged that his party was being fractured by competing narratives — remade by “shock jocks” and “online instigators” — but a victory for the “far reaches” of his party and who they (perhaps unwittingly) work for is too dangerous not to combat, the Senator said.

Among the 22 Republicans in the Senate who helped pass the security and aid bill that Speaker Mike Johnson is trying to kill in the House, Romney told his GOP colleagues frankly that “if your position is being cheered by Vladimir Putin, it’s time to reconsider your position.”

Romney: Now, I know that the shock jocks and online instigators have riled up many in the far reaches of my party. But if your position is being cheered by Vladimir Putin, it's time to reconsider your position. pic.twitter.com/5c0haSFwi9 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2024

Romney did not, as others have, use the term “useful idiots” to describe Republicans whose ‘America First’ insistence has enabled Putin, but the implication was clear.

The Utah Senator did quote Lech Walesa, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former shipyard worker who became the first post-Soviet-era Democratic leader of Poland, a country that knows as much as any about neighboring Russia and its imperial desires.

Romney cited a recent letter from Walesa to the Senate, which said the American legislators were “obliged to assure a peaceful future for your children. Our grandchildren will never forgive us if we fail to stop Russia now. If the U.S. does not lead, nobody will.” Romney concurred, saying: “I couldn’t agree more.”

Romney said that what “sending weapons to Ukraine does do is help discourage future Russia and China invasions, which could draw us in.”