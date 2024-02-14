MAGA Governor Claims He’s Being Silenced By State’s Biggest Newspaper

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy held a press conference and reported that two reporters from the most widely read newspaper in the state, Anchorage Daily News (ADN), were in attendance but that the paper did not publish a story.

Dunleavy wrote on X: “You would never know if you relied on the ADN for your news, but yesterday I spoke at length about Alaska’s most pressing issues, especially education. The ADN had two reporters there, but no story. Why? Luckily, you have other choices for where to get your news.”

[Note: AllSides has given Anchorage Daily News a media bias score of “Center” but also reports “on average, those who disagree with our rating think this source has a Lean Left bias.”]

You would never know if you relied on the @adndotcom for your news, but yesterday I spoke at length about Alaska’s most pressing issues, especially education. The ADN had two reporters there, but no story. Why? Luckily, you have other choices for where to get your news.… — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) February 8, 2024

Dunleavy gave a nod to the online publication Alaska’s News Source (run by KTUU-TV) which, according to the Governor, “thought the press conference was important,” and posted a recording of the entire press conference on its website.

Gov. Dunleavy touts educational background while defending his stance on the BSA, teacher bonuses and charter schools

https://t.co/FFEHpQMXVf — Alaska's News Source (@AKNewsNow) February 8, 2024

Note: Dunleavy, a former teacher and school superintendent, has been pushing for an education bill which offers teachers bonuses and a $300 increase into each school district’s BSA (Base Student Allocation), but educators and Democratic lawmakers are “pushing back and saying a $1,400 increase to the BSA is needed to deal with staffing issues and cuts to programs.”

According to another publication, Must Read Alaska, Dunleavy “held forth at the microphone for over 8 minutes, and was now reminding reporters that he has more educational experience than any other previous governor.”

Aligning with other MAGA Republican governors, Dunleavy wants to grow more charter schools. He said at the press conference: “I know education. I know it inside out. And I can tell you this, and I would bet my retirement: If you just put money in the BSA, there will be no change of performance.”

ADN may not be covering Dunleavy holding forth on education, as Must Read Alaska reported, but the publication is not neglecting the Governor entirely.

A top story on the ADN website today, reporting on the Governor’s unprecedented use of Executive Orders to cut regulations, is titled: Alaska legislators hear vocal opposition to Dunleavy plan to eliminate boards…

“State legislators have heard strong opposition to Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s three executive orders that would eliminate boards regulating barbers, midwives and massage therapists, among other professions,” the article begins, stating that Dunleavy’s “12 executive orders at the start of the legislative session account for almost 10% of all the executive orders issued by Alaska governors since statehood.”