Democrat U.S. Congresswoman Dumps Party Incumbent for LGBTQ+ Upstart

U.S. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) announced that for the first time in her political career she’s “endorsing against a person I served with.”

Crockett is going against fellow Democrat and State Representative Shawn Thierry of Houston who serves the overwhelmingly Democratic District 146. Thierry recently broke from her party to support Senate Bill 14, “which bars gender-transitioning care for children and teens” and SB 15, “which prohibits transgender students from participating on school sports teams aligning with their gender identity.”

Instead, Crockett has endorsed Thierry’s Democratic challenger, Lauren Ashley Simmons, an out lesbian who has never run for elected office.

I’ve not gotten involved in many races & this is the first time that I’m endorsing against a person that I served with.



Y’all know that I keep it real & all democrats aren’t willing to fight to protect us from the wrath of the extreme Right! Lauren is READY & Real! It’s time to… https://t.co/wcG3JlONBm — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) February 20, 2024

Simmons, a mother of two children in the Houston public school system, said: “Thierry voted with Abbott to ban books in school libraries, and she skipped the vote to impeach disgraced Attorney General Ken Paxton.”

The challenger added: “Thierry’s biggest backer is an anti-abortion billionaire who gave more than $1 million to Abbott and $850,000 to former president Donald Trump.” (Thierry reportedly received $10,000 from Doug Deason, a conservative activist and son of billionaire Darwin Deason.)

The state’s primaries are scheduled for Tuesday, March 5.