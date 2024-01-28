Speaker Johnson Predicts Moment of American Surrender to Migrants

In a development being broadly excoriated on the left and quietly questioned on the right, a bipartisan U.S.-Mexico border solution that delivers on numerous hardliner MAGA demands has nevertheless been declared “DOA” in the House by Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson’s “VERY bearish” statement, in the words of journalist Jake Sherman, about the border deal appears to have been dictated by the Trump 2024 campaign, which has been accused of blocking a border solution for political gain as it hopes to run against the incumbent, Joe Biden, on his mishandling of the challenges at the border.

Sen. Mitt Romney articulates that view below, saying of Trump: “The fact that [Trump] would communicate to Republican Senators and Congress people that he doesn’t want us to solve the border problem because he wants to blame Biden for it is really appalling.”

Romney continues: “The reality is we have a crisis at the border. The American people are suffering as a result…and someone running for president ought to try and get the problem solved as opposed to saying ‘hey, save that problem, don’t solve it, let me take credit for solving it later.'”

Mitt Romney: “I think the border is a very important issue for Donald Trump. And the fact that he would communicate to Republican senators and congresspeople that he doesn't want us to solve the border problem because he wants to blame Biden for it is is really appalling." pic.twitter.com/L1LJex10JY — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 25, 2024

Johnson’s bearish response to the Senate border deal invoked MAGA’s controversial characterization of the migrant crisis as an “invasion.”

Notably, in the final paragraph of his statement, Johnson refers to a moment when “America will have already been surrendered.”

Johnson’s metric for announcing the American surrender is the introduction of 1.8 million migrants into the country each year, which he says would be the result of the proposed plan. Johnson writes that:

“…the Senate’s pending proposal would expressly allow as many as 150,000 illegal crossings each month before any new ‘shutdown’ authority could be used.”

On the left, where most align with Romney’s view, Johnson is being attacked for allegedly taking orders directly from the former president and for being disingenuous in response to the crisis.