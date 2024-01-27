Sarah Palin Calls Trump Accuser “Sex-Craved Sex Fiend”

MAGA loyalist Sarah Palin, the former Alaska Governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, is responding to the outcome of the E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit against former president Donald Trump.

[On Friday, a Manhattan jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million for defaming Carroll — $65 million for punitive damages and $18.3 million in compensatory damages for her suffering.]

Palin reacted on X by referring to Carroll as a “Sex-craved sex fiend, with beastiality [sic] on top” and the “weirdest woman in America; you think Trump was attracted to that??”

Sex-craved sex fiend, with beastiality on top🤦🏻‍♀️ #EJeanCarroll is weirdest woman in America; you think #Trump was attracted to that?? https://t.co/2m5UN0eOzJ pic.twitter.com/VO0nGMwySf — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) January 27, 2024

Note: In his video deposition (below), Trump initially misidentified Carroll as his ex-wife, the former model Marla Maples, in a decades-old photograph. He also, even though he mistook his accuser for his ex-wife, asserted that the former was not his type.)

Donald Trump mistakes photo of E Jean Carroll for Marla Maples in a sworn video deposition. So much for her "not being his type."



Video of deposition in his own words. He's such a liar. pic.twitter.com/QhOsSD0jmX — Derek Friday 🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@DerekFriday) January 27, 2024

In a press conference after the trial, Trump’s attorney Alina Habba said: “We will immediately appeal.” But as former U.S. Attorney Harry Littman, noted on X: “A hefty verdict, but not one that strains constitutional limits. it should stand up on appeal.”

"We will immediately appeal."

Gotta post an $83 million bond first! https://t.co/CsupTVdRO4 — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) January 26, 2024

Harvard-trained lawyer A.J. Delgado (who worked on the 2016 Trump presidential campaign) also pointed out: “Gotta post an $83 million bond first!”