Republican Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota appeared live on Fox News on Friday from Eagle Pass, Texas. She has vowed to support fellow MAGA Governor Greg Abbott, who is currently defying a recent Supreme Court ruling by blocking Homeland Security Border Patrol agents from entering the area of Eagle Pass where the state has placed razor wire and fencing.

Abbott said Texas constitutional authority is “the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary.”

For her interview on Fox News, Noem stood outside in a black raincoat and baseball cap featuring an American flag patch. She defended Abbott’s decision and said: “Texas and the 13 original colonies would have never signed the treaty that formed the first constitution of the United States if they didn’t think their right to protect themselves and to defend their own people was protected.”

[Note: The 13 colonies signed the one and only U.S. Constitution in 1789. Texas, which was originally a part of Mexico, became a state in 1845.]

If I said this on national TV I would go into hiding and never be heard from again https://t.co/KBjNUaaNGe — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) January 26, 2024

Harvard lawyer A.J. Delgado, former senior advisor on the 2016 Donald Trump presidential campaign and transition team, mocked Noem’s comment and wrote: “If I said this on national TV I would go into hiding and never be heard from again.”