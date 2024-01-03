Rudy Giuliani Says “I Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Go To Jail Without Trump”

Rudy Giuliani, who recently filed for bankruptcy after being ordered to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers for the harm caused by defamatory statements he made about them following the 2020 presidential election, continues to film his daily podcast, ‘America’s Mayor Live.’

While filming on Tuesday, the former personal attorney for President Donald Trump and former mayor of New York City spoke about the New Year and the saying, “A new year, a new me.”

Giuliani didn’t care for the phrase and said with a smile, “I kinda’ like me. Everyone else hates me but I kinda’ like me.” When a colleague behind the camera protested the idea that everyone hates Giuliani, Giuliani responded, “Well why do they want to put me in jail if they don’t hate me?”

His colleague replied, “Only liberals want to put you in jail.”

Giuliani gave more thought to the idea of jail time and added: “I mean, Trump should not be allowed to go to jail without me and I shouldn’t be allowed to go to jail without Trump. At least we could have fun together.”

When Giuliani was warned by his colleague Dr. Maria Ryan (who is off camera) that that was “a bad joke,” he said, “She’s much more sensitive about these things than I am but I know all kinds of jail jokes.”

Giuliani reminded his audience, “I ran the Bureau of Prisons,” and then claimed “the Italians in Atlanta used to get the best food. They got it brought down from New York.” Giuliani then spoke with a thick New York “mobster” accent and pretended to be an imprisoned mobster not getting the right mozzarella from the Bronx.