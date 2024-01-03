Ann Coulter Amplifies George Santos “Explosion in 2024” Prediction

Conservative political pundit Ann Coulter, who has endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the 2024 GOP presidential primary, is amplifying a Taki’s Magazine article which was published on Tuesday.

Coulter is pulling out several quotes from the “year-end rant” and circulating them on X. The op-ed predicts that ousted New York Republican Congressman “George Santos will become the J6 of 2024,” and claims that “Santos’ rehabilitation is already happening, and it’ll explode in 2024.”

<<the only proper response to the cop-beating thugs of J6 was “Let ’em go to prison, and let’s move on.” Instead, the importance of J6 has increased to rightists each year since.>>https://t.co/QUnmM12mzv — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 3, 2024

The article doesn’t name the female MAGA loyalists in Washington, D.C. who are defending convicted Jan6 rioters (Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Lauren Boebert of Colorado) but it does suggest that “it’s not by chance that women are often attracted to reprobates” and that the “J6 rehabilitation is MAGA at its most feminine.”

<<J6 rehabilitation is MAGA at its most feminine. “Oh that poor thuggish cop-beater; I’ll save him!”>>https://t.co/QUnmM12mzv — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 3, 2024

The article implies that MAGA supporters who defend Jan6 rioters (“cop-beating thugs”) will do the same for Santos when he “explodes” in 2024.

<<2024 prediction: Rightists will once again allow themselves to be maneuvered into not just defending the indefensible, but making the indefensible an essential element of MAGA membership.>>https://t.co/QUnmM12mzv — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 3, 2024

