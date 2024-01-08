Arizona Senator Says Wall Street Journal Is “Jealous of Elon Musk”

MAGA loyalists are reacting to the article ‘Elon Musk Has Used Illegal Drugs, Worrying Leaders at Tesla and SpaceX‘ which was published in The Wall Street Journal on January 6. The subtitle of the article is ‘Some executives and board members fear the billionaire’s use of drugs — including LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, mushrooms and ketamine — could harm his companies.”

Pro-Trump commentator Tom Fitton says the WSJ article alleges “out-of-control illegal drug use by Elon Musk,” and that the narrative is “largely a rehash full of gossip and innuendo” which “seems most focused on destroying Musk’s government contracts.”

Pro-Trump Republican Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers, replied to Fitton’s post on X, the social media network Musk owns: “I used to subscribe proudly to the WSJ, but they’ve left me. WSJ is JEALOUS of Elon Musk.”

[Note: In 2007, conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch bought the WSJ, part of his deal for Dow Jones, for $5 billion. Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 — today it is by some measures worth 71.5% less than at the time of purchase.]

Rogers has been an active user on X since long before Musk bought the company. Two months after the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Rogers wrote on Twitter: “Had a great time speaking to the Cottonwood Oathkeepers tonight. I am a member of the Oathkeepers and I really like their dedication to our Constitution and to our country.”

As seen below, Rogers included a photo of her speaking to members of the far-right, anti-government extremist group.

Note: In November 2022, the founder of Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted of seditious conspiracy and evidence tampering related to his participation in the January 6 Insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. In May 2023, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison.