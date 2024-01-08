Fmr. Trump Advisor Claims Nikki Haley Bagged $70 Million in 2 Weeks

On the Lou Dobbs podcast ‘The Great America Show’ on Monday, former Trump political consultant Roger Stone claimed the “never-Trump wing of the Republican Party is really flogging the candidacy” of Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina Governor running against the GOP frontrunner, Donald Trump.

According to Stone, Trump’s closest opponent in the GOP presidential race has “taken in $70 million dollars in special interest money over the past couple of weeks.” (Stone’s figure, which he doesn’t cite a source for, nearly triples the $24M the Haley campaign reported in the 4th quarter.)

Still, Stone predicts when Trump defeats her in her home state of South Carolina, that will be “the end of the line for her campaign.”

Lamenting what he characterizes as the liberal mainstream media coverage of Trump and his 2024 campaign, Stone predicts even when Trump wins the Iowa Caucus by more than 20 points, “the headline in the news will be ‘Haley upsets DeSantis.'”

Stone also revealed how Trump will win in Iowa — by reaching and identifying his supporters. He elaborated: “I think he’s sitting on a databank of 90,000, close to 100,000 people who have affirmed recently that they will without any question vote for Donald Trump.”

Note: Stone says Trump lost the 2016 Iowa Republican presidential caucus very narrowly to Ted Cruz “perhaps as the result of a dirty trick by somebody who put out a blast text message to every registered Republican primary voter telling them that Dr. Ben Carson had dropped out of the race,” when in fact he hadn’t. (Cruz won 51,666 caucus votes; Trump won 45,429.)