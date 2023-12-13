Republican Governor Predicts Nikki Haley “Landslide” Win Against Trump

Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has announced his endorsement of GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

As seen with the former Governor of South Carolina below on Fox News, Sununu predicts a record voter turnout for the 2024 Republican primary in the Granite State, the first in the nation for the GOP. Sununu said, “If everyone who can vote comes out and votes, there’s no doubt that Nikki Haley is going to win this thing in a landslide here in New Hampshire.”

With @NikkiHaley at the top of the ticket, Republicans will win the presidency, the US Senate and House, retain the NH governor’s office, and expand majorities in our state legislature.



Joined @foxandfriends to talk about why Nikki Haley will lead the GOP to WIN! pic.twitter.com/mDbvB1GYx6 — Chris Sununu (@ChrisSununu) December 13, 2023

Sununu added: “It’s not a candidate and a campaign, it’s a movement. It really is. It’s a movement that the entire country has been waiting for. So we’re throwing a little gasoline on this fire but we’re gonna work hard, you got to earn every vote.”

Sununu knows about earning New Hampshire votes: the twice-elected anti-Trump Governor won both his gubernatorial races by double digit percentages, proof he understands what appeals to the New Hampshire electorate.

In 2020, Donald Trump won the Granite State GOP primary with 84.4 percent of the vote, winning all of New Hampshire’s 22 pledged delegates to the 2020 Republican National Convention. In 2016, when he was not the incumbent, Trump won 11 New Hampshire delegates with 35 percent of the vote, trailed by John Kasich of Ohio and Ted Cruz of Texas, with four and three delegates respectively.

The 2024 New Hampshire Republican presidential primary will be held on January 23, 2024. Other GOP candidates on the ballot include former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.