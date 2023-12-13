Rep. Byron Donalds Puts “Filthy Animal” Hunter Biden on Christmas Card

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who was subpoenaed in December 2021 and refused to cooperate with the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is helping to lead the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into Hunter Biden.

Jordan and fellow Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the Oversight Committee Chair, have requested a deposition of Biden in a closed door session. In response, Biden agreed to speak with Congressmembers, but only if the deposition was conducted in public view. Since Republicans have not agreed to those conditions, Biden has opted not to be deposed.

Biden held a press conference today on Capitol Hill and said: “I’m here today to make sure the House committee’s illegitimate investigations of my family do not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence, and lies. I’m here today to acknowledge I have made mistakes in my life and wasted opportunities…for that I am responsible.”

Hunter Biden: "I'm here today to make sure the House committee's illegitimate investigations of my family do not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence, & lies. I'm here today to acknowledge I have made mistakes in my life & wasted opportunities…for that I am responsible" pic.twitter.com/Wmq4ltHGxL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 13, 2023

Fellow MAGA loyalist Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) replied to Biden’s press release with a reference to the fast food chain, Burger King. He wrote: “Hunter Biden, this ain’t Burger King. You can’t Have it Your Way when it comes to congressional subpoenas. Quit the stunts, make your way to the deposition room, and let’s talk.”

Hunter Biden, this ain't Burger King.



You can't Have It Your Way when it comes to congressional subpoenas. Quit the stunts, make your way to the deposition room, and let's talk. — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) December 13, 2023

As seen below, Donalds also created a Christmas card featuring himself, Jordan, and Comer with a prominent superimposed photo of Hunter Biden in the middle. Donalds writes “Christmas came early this year,” adding to the text below that reads: “Merry Christmas ya filthy animal” — a reference to the Home Alone movie starring child actor Macaulay Culkin, who hurls the phrase at the bad guys.