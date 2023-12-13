U.S. Congresswoman Stuns in Plunging Dress with Thigh-High Slit in D.C.

Congressman Nancy Mace (R-SC) is known for wearing provocative clothing to work. After she and seven other Republicans voted to kick former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy out of the top job, Mace met with reporters at the House in a tight white t-shirt with a large A on the front during the long process of voting for his replacement. She claimed she was being “demonized” as the only woman who voted against McCarthy and that the “A” was her “scarlet letter.”

Mace: I’m wearing the scarlet letter after the week I had being a woman and being demonized for my vote and voice. pic.twitter.com/guVpxGHUq7 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2023

This weekend, at the annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, D.C., Mace opted for a black sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She pinned the photo below on her X account and captioned it: “Getting ready to speak at the Gridiron Club with Sen. Joe Manchin. I plan on roasting the Daily Mail, dating apps and the popcorn machine!”

Getting ready to speak at the GridIron Club with Sen. Joe Manchin. I plan on roasting the @DailyMail, dating apps and the popcorn machine! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/NnhWZU8vE0 — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) December 10, 2023

Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat, recently announced that he is not running for re-election in 2024. At the black-tie event, he joked about running for President of the United States on a third-party ticket.

Manchin said: “I truly believe the American people are ready to pass the torch to a new generation, somebody younger. I’d say maybe someone close to 76 that doesn’t look a day over 70.” (President Biden in 81, Trump is 77; Manchin in 76.)

Merry Christmas from our nation’s Capitol. pic.twitter.com/gc69SPTYOI — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) December 5, 2023

As seen above, Mace also grabbed attention recently in a form-fitting dress with sheer cutouts in front of Christmas tree at the U.S. Capitol.