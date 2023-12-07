Chris Christie Calls Trump Voldemort, “Truth Has To Be Told”

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie used just about the only pop culture reference more powerful and prevalent than Taylor Swift in the latest GOP presidential debate. Christie brought Harry Potter‘s cosmology into the show, and pointedly called former President Donald Trump “Voldemort” — the Harry Potter villain and arch-nemesis.

Trump was missing in action, comfortable with his lead in the polls. But Christie’s point was that the presumptive nominee was also missing from the dialogue. Astoundingly, in Christie’s view, 17 minutes into the debate his fellow candidates — Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy — had neglected to mention Trump.

Christie referenced “Voldemort, he who shall not be named,” implying that ignoring — and not naming — Trump was a futile exercise.

“Ridiculous,” Christie said, making the obvious point that not talking about the frontrunner was ignoring reality. And that reality, in Christie’s unwavering opinion, is that “Donald Trump is unfit to be president.”

We regret to inform you that Chris Christie made a good point. On Trump:



"This is a guy who just said this past week that he wants to use the Department of Justice to go after his enemies when he gets in there. . . He's unfit to be president." pic.twitter.com/WbnG8IRje0 — CAP Action (@CAPAction) December 7, 2023

Calling Trump a “bully” capable of delivering career-crushing retribution upon his enemies, Christie said, “I understand why these three are timid to say anything (about him).” Christie accused the three of protecting their own “future aspirations” at the cost of the truth.

Otherwise, Christie believes, Haley and company would be talking about the “dictator” Trump, “who just said last week that he wants to use the Department of Justice to go after his enemies when he gets in there.” (Note: Christie didn’t say “if” he gets in there.)

Christie, a former U.S. Attorney, knows that’s not how the Justice Department is designed to function. “There is no bigger issue in this race than Donald Trump,” Christie said, uninterrupted by any of the other three GOP contenders, who silently let him say his piece.