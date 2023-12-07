Kari Lake Accuses Kyrsten Sinema of ‘Hiding’ Assets

Trump-endorsed political firebrand Kari Lake is running for U.S. Senate in Arizona against Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego and Independent U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema. Even though Sinema has yet to officially announce that she’s running for re-election, Lake is running against her — targeting Sinema in her media interviews, campaign ads, and social media posts.

[Sinema is in a relationship with psychologist Dr. Lindsey Buckman, who — according to her website — specializes in the areas of “care giving, chronic medical conditions, family of origin issues, trauma, relationship concerns, fertility, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Issues, compulsive overeating/binge eating, and third party reproduction.”]

In 2013, @kyrstensinema asked the House Ethics Committee to treat her partner as “spouse in all but title” so that she could travel with her on government dime



Since then, she hasn't reported ANY of her assets or income on disclosures



What's she hiding?https://t.co/RGYgD6mwdn — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) December 7, 2023

With the innuendo, Lake amplifies an article published by The Western Journal titled ‘Ethics Complaint Filed Against Senator Kyrsten Sinema Over “Troubling” Issue.’

The article quotes Tom Jones, president of the conservative organization American Accountability Foundation (AAF), who filed the complaint with Senate Select Committee on Ethics members Chris Coons (D-DE) and James Lankford (R-OK) claiming Sinema failed to provide financial disclosures (assets and income) which are required by federal law.

Jones said: “Sen. Sinema has a moral and legal obligation to fully disclose the details of her finances. The fact that she hasn’t done so is highly suspicious and troubling.”

The complaint reads: “Unless Senator Sinema is the worst personal financial manager in America, and she has less than $5000 in her checking account (the disclosure threshold), her filings showing she has no assets other than two government retirement plans with the State of Arizona, is not reasonable.”

Note: Sinema wouldn’t be the first elected politician to skip reporting a checking account in her name nor in the name of a spouse. Over the past seven years, the newly appointed Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) has never listed a bank account on his financial disclosure. In fact, his latest filing — including 2022 — shows no assets.