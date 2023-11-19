Chris Christie Drops Truth Bomb About Trump “Convicted in April”

Former NJ Governor and GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie promises the “truth is coming” for GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump — and Christie says that truth bomb will be dropped on the former president not by “liberal democrat prosecutors.” (Christie’s liberal prosecutors are Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Special Counsel Jack Smith, even if the liberal democrat label doesn’t quite fit the latter.)

As Christie sees it, the far more dangerous truth aimed at Trump is coming — in classic horror movie style — from inside his own house. It’s Trump’s own former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who will light the fuse that blows up Trump’s defenses, Christie asserts, and do it under oath from 20 feet away.

Meadows is no liberal democrat by any measure, being a founding member of the far right House Freedom Caucus. Or as Christie distinguishes Meadows: “not some woke prosecutor, not some crazy Democrat from the Justice Department.”

I’m a character guy.



Our party and the United States deserve better than someone who is going to be convicted of felonies this April. He’ll be convicted not by liberal democrat prosecutors but by his own Chief of Staff, who was a founder of the Freedom Caucus.



— Chris Christie (@GovChristie) November 17, 2023

Christie, trailing badly in the polls, may sound like he’s issuing desperate innuendo to hobble the frontrunner after other tactics have failed. But this line of attack isn’t new to Christie. A former supporter of the former President, he has attacked Trump’s fitness for office from the moment he declared his candidacy, centering his appeal, such as it is, on his opposition to Trump’s character.

“Don’t interrupt me when I start to say things that make people uncomfortable,” Christie pleads in the Newsmax interview above, where he insists he’s a “character guy.” Christie says he thinks the GOP and the American people “deserve better than a guy who’s gong to be convicted of felonies this April.”

When Mark Meadows gets on the stand, Christie predicts, “everything I’ve been saying about Donald Trump that you’ve been making fun of me about for months, is going to wind up being true. The truth is coming, baby.”