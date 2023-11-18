“No Justification” For Judge Helping Trump, Says Former CIA Lawyer

Former CIA lawyer Brian Greer told former U.S. Attorney Renato Mariotti and former FBI agent and lawyer Asha Rangappa that the Donald Trump-appointed judge in the Mar-a-Lago federal documents case against the former President is showing Trump’s legal team unnecessary leniency. Judge Aileen Cannon, Greer says, offers “no justification” “for clearing at least two avenues allowing the defense to delay the trial, a stated aim of Trump’s side.

Incredible discussion about the Classified documents case. Don't miss it. As the lawyers say in the video, you will not hear this in the news. @AshaRangappa_ & @renato_mariotti present analysis that should outrage law-abiding Americans. https://t.co/jO480P4Dcb via @YouTube — Robert (@rob_searun) November 18, 2023

(Trump has repeatedly proposed that all his pending trials be delayed until after the 2024 presidential election — he is currently the frontrunner for the GOP nomination.)

Greer published a “cheat sheet” to point out where Cannon’s allowances benefit the defendant’s delay strategy.

Here's the cheat sheet I made showing the delays. The tap dancing on your head comes when (a) Cannon allows 74 days between the start of the Sec. 4 motion & the hearing & (b) she delays the motions to compel for 89 days. No justification for either.https://t.co/uGfwHeMf7b pic.twitter.com/m4AjELwrtL — Secrets and Laws (@secretsandlaws) November 18, 2023

Greer explains that “(a) Cannon allows 74 days between the start of the Sec. 4 motion & the hearing & (b) she delays the motions to compel for 89 days. No justification for either.”

About the hearing on Section 4 Motions, Greer asks rhetorically in his notes: “74 days after initial motion for something that’s normally ex parte?” Also commenting on the 89 days Cannon allows the defense to compel discovery — moving the deadline from October 20, 2023 to January 16, 2024 — Greer comments: “Huge delay without good justification,” adding “They could file this next week!”

Cannon recently denied the Trump team’s request to delay the start of the trial, which is currently scheduled for May 20, 2024. But in denying the delay request, Cannon reserved her right to delay the trial at a later date.

By pushing the pretrial deadlines to such an extent, Cannon has signaled to observers like Greer that she is knowingly inviting a situation — without justification — where the trial date will have to be moved.