Philadelphia Mayor Candidate Says Opponent Took His Lawn Signs

America’s sixth-largest city, Philadelphia, is about to elect its 100th mayor. The two contenders are Democrat Cherelle Parker and Republican David Oh. (Incumbent Democratic mayor Jim Kenney is term limited and cannot seek reelection to a third term.)

If Parker is elected she will be the city’s first female mayor. If Oh is elected he will be the city’s first Asian American mayor and the first Republican since 1952.

I am proud to have received the endorsement of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. This huge endorsement speaks to the close connection that will serve to make Philadelphia the safest, cleanest and greenest big city in America with economic opportunity for all. pic.twitter.com/0wUkaCOMY8 — Cherelle Parker (@PeopleforParker) November 2, 2023

Parker, who served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2005 to 2015, is the favorite to win the mayoral election on November 7. She has received endorsements from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and Philly’s AFL-CIO, among other unions.

This weekend, Oh shared the photos below and thanked the “regular people” who put up lawn signs and replaced “the ones that were taken by the opposition.”

Grassroots help. Regular people putting up lawn signs and replacing the ones that were taken by the opposition. Thank you! #DavidOh4Mayor Press button #220. pic.twitter.com/9OML2qevNJ — David Oh (@DavidOhPhilly) November 5, 2023

Below is the full Parker and Oh mayoral candidate debate.