Philadelphia Mayor Candidate Says Opponent Took His Lawn Signs

by in Daily Edition | November 5, 2023

L to R: Cherelle Parker photo: Philadelphia City Council from Philadelphia, USA, CC BY 2.0; David Oh, photo: Philadelphia City Council, CC BY-SA 4.0, both via Wikimedia Commons

America’s sixth-largest city, Philadelphia, is about to elect its 100th mayor. The two contenders are Democrat Cherelle Parker and Republican David Oh. (Incumbent Democratic mayor Jim Kenney is term limited and cannot seek reelection to a third term.)

If Parker is elected she will be the city’s first female mayor. If Oh is elected he will be the city’s first Asian American mayor and the first Republican since 1952.

Parker, who served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2005 to 2015, is the favorite to win the mayoral election on November 7. She has received endorsements from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and Philly’s AFL-CIO, among other unions.

This weekend, Oh shared the photos below and thanked the “regular people” who put up lawn signs and replaced “the ones that were taken by the opposition.”

Below is the full Parker and Oh mayoral candidate debate.