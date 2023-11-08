Megyn Kelly Warns GOP of Ex-Clinton Advisor, “Very Smart Guy”

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly (current host of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM) is amplifying a post-Election Day post by Democratic political strategist Simon Rosenberg.

Prior to founding the liberal think tank New Democrat Network and the advocacy group New Policy Institute in Washington, D.C., Rosenberg launched his career on the campaign trail with Bill Clinton in 1992.

After Kentucky re-elected its Democratic governor Andy Beshear and Ohio citizens voted to establish a right to abortion in the State Constitution, among other “Democratic wins,” Rosenberg wrote on X: “There are reports from all over the country this morning of Dems making big gains in local elections and school board races. Our win seems to have been broad and deep. Dare we say blue wave?” [Related: U.S. Senator Says Blue Wave Hit Connecticut, “A Big Big Deal”]

I used to have @SimonWDC on my shows at Fox all the time. Very smart guy. He’s been calling these mid-terms/off-year elections right and has been one of the only ones to do so. Pay att’n ppl. https://t.co/dfFO7byAXs — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2023

Kelly re-shared Rosenberg’s post and called him a “very smart guy.” She’s had Rosenberg on her Fox shows in the past and claims “he’s been calling these mid-terms/off-year elections right and has been one of the only ones to do so. Pay att’n ppl.“

In February when asked by The Atlantic, ‘Are you comfortable with Democrats relying on Biden running again?’, Rosenberg answered: “For us to win next year, the economy has to be good. And we have to look like we’ve been successful in Ukraine. Those two things are going to be paramount in him [Biden] being able to say, ‘I’ve been a good president, and I may be a little bit old, but I still got 90 miles an hour on my fastball, and I’m able to get the job done right versus they’re still a little bit too crazy.’”