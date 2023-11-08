U.S. Senator Says Blue Wave Hit Connecticut, “A Big Big Deal”

Each year U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) walks across his state, stopping in diners and auto repair shops, hair salons and wherever else his walking shoes take him. It’s a political gesture and it’s also a reality check for a man responsible to 3.6 million citizens representing a broad range of demographics and income strata.

As a result of his walks, and his daily legislative work, Murphy knows more than sedentary lawmakers about his state’s geography and its people. (Murphy, despite Murphy’s Law, is lucky: Connecticut — about 110 miles across — is very walkable. Sen. Ted Cruz, for instance, is surely not walking across Texas — for myriad reasons.)

Knowing the Constitution State the way he does, Murphy balks when people say it’s reliably a blue state, given that, as he says, “Republicans control more town governments than Democrats.”

But there is a tide, Murphy says, and this week’s election reveals change afoot in Connecticut. With a Democratic Governor — Ned Lamont — and two Democratic Senators, Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, now local governments are following suit — the blue suit, that is, according to an elated Murphy.

You can say it’s Connecticut and it’s a blue state, but Republicans control more town governments than Democrats.



Last night Dems flipped



Danbury

Fairfield

Wethersfield

Newington

Old Lyme

Cromwell

Clinton

Brookfield

Colchester



That’s a partial list.



A big big deal. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 8, 2023

At least nine local governments switched from red to blue on Tuesday in Connecticut in what Murphy calls a “big big deal.” One commenter adds “don’t forget Sharon!”

Another implies Republicans may be trying to hide who they are nationally to curry favor locally, writing: “I’ve spent some time in CT recently and noticed that democrat political signs had candidate’s name and their party, Republican candidate had their names and no party. Not a good look.”