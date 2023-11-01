Eric Trump’s Wife Calls Letitia James “Blood-Thirsty”

While the three eldest children of Donald Trump — Don Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump (the sons are Executive Vice Presidents of the Trump Organization) — are scheduled to testify at their father’s civil fraud trial in New York, Eric’s wife of nine years, Lara Trump, celebrated Halloween with their two children.

Lara Trump dressed as “MAGA Barbie” in an all-pink bodysuit and hat, while her 6-year-old son Eric “Luke” Trump was Mario from the video game Mario Bros. and her 4-year-old daughter Carolina Dorothy Trump was Princess Peach. The three Trumps are surrounded by three dogs dressed in pirate, race car driver and clown costumes.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN from Mario, Princess Peach, MAGA Barbie, a pirate, a race car and a really irritated clown 😂👻🎃 (Dad, @erictrump, isn’t here because of a blood-thirsty, deranged Attorney General, Letitia James) pic.twitter.com/SvCDeaSCCt — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) October 31, 2023

With the photos, Lara tapped into her father-in-law’s language and wrote: “Dad, Eric Trump, isn’t here because of a blood-thirsty, deranged Attorney General, Letitia James.”

Note: New York Judge Engoron already ruled that the Trump Organization had fraudulently overvalued its properties by billions of dollars when applying for bank loans and negotiating insurance terms. Attorney General James is seeking $250 million in penalties at the current trial.