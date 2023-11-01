Trump Begs Friends To Rescue Governor Clinging To 1-Point Lead

Former President Donald Trump is parachuting into Mississippi — figuratively — with a plea to his “friends” there to get to the polls and to re-elect Governor Tate Reeves, whom Trump describes as being “under attack.”

Trump brings Reeves into his own tent, saying the Governor is being targeted by the “same radical left maniacs” who are attacking him, as he sees it.

It’s proof Trump sees the radical left everywhere, though the radicals are fairly well hidden in Mississippi, which has two Republican Senators and three Republican Representatives (out of four total) to go with the Republican incumbent Reeves in the Governor’s Mansion.

[NOTE: Since 1992, only one Democrat has served as Governor of Mississippi; Gov. Ronnie Musgrove — 2000-2004 — lost his re-election bid.]

But though only citizens of Mississippi vote there, the national Democratic Governors Association has backed Reeves’s gubernatorial opponent Brandon Presley, who according to a poll released last week trails the incumbent by only a single percentage point — 46% to 45% for Reeves.

The poll, touted by the Democrats, “was conducted by Public Policy Polling, a reputable North Carolina-based firm that has an A-minus rating from the industry standard FiveThirtyEight pollster rating service,” according to Mississippi Today.

Reeves has been linked to a welfare scandal in the state involving football hero Brett Favre, which has hurt his standing in many polls. His campaign, like Trump’s endorsement, has been heavy on excoriating the Democrats as “woke” and left “maniacs.”