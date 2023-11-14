“Dangerous” Donald Trump Amplifies Fantasy About Arresting Judge Engoron, AG James

Former President Donald Trump used his Truth Social media platform to amplify the arrest “fantasy” of one of his followers. Trump shared a post by the user VonRitter that describes the “fantasy”:

“I would like to see Lititia (sic) James and Judge Engoron placed under citizens (sic) arrest for blatant election interference and harassment.”

Citizen’s arrest, the stuff of popular lore, exists in the New York State, where Trump’s civil trial prosecuted by New York Attorney General Letitia James is ongoing.

MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin called Trump’s sharing of the fantasy post a “dangerous move” as it is a clarion call to followers to obstruct proceedings in the case.

Responding to Griffin’s post, former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman wrote: “Sometimes [Trump] says incendiary things that his followers act on, as in ‘will be wild.’ This is an actual incitement to break the law and it greatly endangers the judge and AG.” (“Will be wild” is a reference to Trump’s pre-Jan 6 rhetoric.)

The New York citizen arrest statute I was referencing appears here: https://t.co/biEAFG5lIk. @SenGianaris has been fighting to repeal it—and earlier this year, the NY State Senate did just that. But it still remains law, not just a MAGA fantasy. https://t.co/lhD5tcGrpY — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) November 14, 2023

In describing the move as dangerous, Griffin has plenty of company beyond Litman.

One commenter, alluding to the kid gloves which with Trump has been treated as he pushes the boundaries of the gag order and comportment by a defendant, writes:

“[Trump’s] lack of concern and the absence of consequences enable him to be as abusive as he chooses. The potential violence his rhetoric endorses, whether it be a ‘citizen’s arrest’ or the potential loss of life, does not register as a concern for him. He wants blood spilled in his name.”

Keeping track of former President Donald Trump‘s scorn and invective is increasingly a challenge as his rhetoric grows more retributive and targeted, and his language grows more incendiary and disturbingly allusive.

Trump’s recent promise to rid the country of “radical left vermin” drew broad condemnation for its widely reported similarity to the antisemitic phrasing of Hitler and Mussolini.

But even that type of rhetoric is protected speech, despite the gag order in place that prevents Trump from targeting individuals associated with the New York Court where his civil trial is taking place. Trump, having been reprimanded for personal attacks by Judge Arthur Engoron, may again have crossed the line here, though he uses none of his own words.

Last week Trump, without penalty, told his 6.5 million followers on Truth Social that Engoron should “end this case” declaring: “I have TOTALLY WON THIS CASE, which should never have been brought. The only Fraud was committed by A.G. Letitia James…She should be prosecuted!”