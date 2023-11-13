U.S. Senator Refuses to Pose With Challenger, “She Just Stared at Me”

A number of heated campaigns are boiling up across the U.S. as Democrats try to hold the majority in the Senate and win the majority in the House. Incumbent Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) faces conservative Marine Corps veteran Tim Sheehy in Big Sky Country, and Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson (D) is gunning for Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn‘s seat.

When Johnson realized that she and Blackburn were on the same flight, Johnson waited for Blackburn at the top of the jetway and introduced herself.

You would think I asked her to rob a bank! Has she ever taken a selfie before?



Hey y’all, for the record, if you ever approach me in the airport like a normal person, I pledge to treat you like a human too. — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) November 13, 2023

Johnson reports that she suggested that the two take a selfie together and both post the photo “for fun, nothing negative.” But according to Johnson, Blackburn “just stared at me” and then “looked from side to side, then darted away saying, ‘oh, I couldn’t do that.'”

Johnson added: “You would think I asked her to rob a bank! Has she ever taken a selfie before? Hey y’all, for the record, if you ever approach me in the airport like a normal person, I pledge to treat you like a human too.”

Tonight with the Lincoln County Democrats, they packed the place! pic.twitter.com/JASVahd9Nz — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) November 5, 2023

Johnson’s followers applauded her for the effort. As one replied: “I already liked you, but this just shows who you are as a person. It’s also a stark reminder that being nice human is much more important than image or party loyalty. Hats off to you Gloria.”