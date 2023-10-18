Rudy Giuliani Slams NFL Rules: “Big Protagonist For Black Lives Matters So…”

On the podcast America’s Mayor, the former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani often disparages the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden, who is suing Giuliani regarding data found and shared on a laptop.

[Note: Giuliani has announced he is also suing the President, claiming Biden destroyed Giuliani’s reputation as a lawyer and consultant during the 2020 presidential campaign.]

When not bashing the Bidens, Giuliani occasionally talks sports.

The Brooklyn native is a New York Giants football fan. When his hometown team lost against the Buffalo Bills (14-9) on Sunday Night Football, Giuliani wrote: “The way last night’s New York Giants ended was so unsatisfying. The way we ended both halves is just embarrassing, but the refs handed that game to Buffalo.”

At the 1:26 mark, Giuliani wraps up his football analysis by connecting the NFL with the Black Lives Matters movement. Questioning an NFL rule change concerning which controversial plays are reviewable by referees, Giuliani, disappointed in the current review policy, says: “The NFL was a big, big protagonist for Black Lives Matters so we couldn’t expect much better from them. I guess we can’t expect much better from them.”

Sports Talk on #AmericasMayorLive 🏈🇺🇲 https://t.co/S5EMxuUQCB — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 17, 2023

Giuliani isn’t the only Big Blue fan to complain about the game against the Bills. The New York Post says the “Giants ‘got jobbed’ on referees’ Darren Waller no-call on final play of heartbreaking loss to Bills.”

One of the worst misses by NFL refs this year.



Waller gets held for his entire route. Wow. pic.twitter.com/2dYFb9mdIJ — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) October 16, 2023

Note: Other news outlets are pointing to the Giants’ offense as the cause of the loss. Back Sports Page reports: “Communication of the offensive side of the ball was tough to watch on Sunday night as the Giants gave two big plays that could have led to points.”