Michael Cohen Amplifies “Cuckoo Conspiracy Theory” About Matt Gaetz

Former lawyer Michael Cohen, who served as an attorney for former president Donald Trump from 2006 to 2018, and served time in prison after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, among other crimes, hosts the podcast Mea Culpa.

Cohen recently spoke with Harvard Law star Elie Mystal, the justice correspondent at The Nation, where he writes about the courts and the criminal justice system. Mystal shared his theory about the political ambitions of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida). “I think Matt Gaetz is running to be the next governor of Florida,” said Mystal.

Mytal added: “I think what Gaetz is thinking is that DeSantis, by daring to run against Trump, has lost the endorsement of Trump.” And that when DeSantis presumably loses the 2024 GOP presidential primary and runs again for Governor, he won’t have Trump’s endorsement again, and Gaetz will run with Trump’s endorsement against DeSantis.

Joining me for the first time on the ⁦@MeaCulpaPodcast⁩, attorney, writer and political commentator, Elie Mystal ⁦@ElieNYC⁩. Don’t miss our raw and unfiltered conversation about todays political and legal events. Subscribe. Listen. Rate. Share. #TeamCohen pic.twitter.com/fiivtUzJkE — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) October 6, 2023

Mystal admitted to Cohen: “I know it sounds crazy cuckoo puffs conspiracy theory,” and adds “I think all of this from Gaetz was actually about DeSantis and not even about McCarthy.”

Note: In 2019, Cohen sued the Trump Organization for allegedly failing to reimburse his legal fees; in July 2023, the two parties reached a settlement ahead of a planned trial.

Earlier this year, Trump sued Cohen for allegedly breaching his legal trust (seeking $500 million from the former attorney) and a trial was set for August 2024. However, yesterday, it was reported that the lawsuit had been dropped.

Politico reported: “A federal magistrate judge had ordered Trump to sit for a deposition in the Cohen suit starting Monday morning in New York. Earlier this week, however, the former president scheduled a campaign rally in New Hampshire for Monday at noon.” Trump, who is currently facing four criminal cases, had already delayed the Cohen deposition twice.