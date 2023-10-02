Matt Gaetz Says GOP’s Best Weapon Against Biden Is In Danger

While plenty of Americans breathed sighs of relief that the “adults in the room” made a deal to keep the U.S. government open — at least for a month and a half — Republicans on the far right who had blocked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy‘s GOP path toward a resolution are excoriating the Speaker for what they characterize as fraternizing with the enemy.

McCarthy’s deal brought 209 Democrats on board (plus 126 Republicans) and also managed to squelch Ukraine funding, which was part of the right wing’s demand list.

Yet Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who has been calling for McCarthy’s ouster from the speakership, taunted the Speaker for getting played by President Joe Biden after the deal.

Even worse, from Gaetz’s viewpoint, is that the Speaker’s alleged concessions continue to destroy one of the GOP’s most powerful narratives going into the 2024 election. The Republicans portray Biden as too old for the job and past his mental prime — “feeble” in Gaetz’s terminology. But McCarthy’s cooperative action wrecks this valuable narrative weapon about Biden being unfit for office, Gaetz says.

Gaetz: It is going to be difficult for my Republican friends to keep calling President Biden feeble while he continues to take speaker Mccarthy's lunch money in every negotiation. pic.twitter.com/EAGaxvZSM7 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 2, 2023

“It is going to be difficult for my Republican friends to keep calling President Biden feeble while he continues to take Speaker McCarthy’s lunch money in every negotiation,” Gaetz says above, talking about a “secret deal” that finds the Ukraine funding through a backdoor and allegedly gives Biden everything he wants.