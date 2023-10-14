Marine Veteran Releases GOP “Clown Show” Video Mashup

The video mashup leaves almost nobody out, from Roger Stone to Donald Trump to Sean Hannity calling out Vivek Ramaswamy with “you do this in every interview — you deny your own words.” Some politicians can get away with that on Hannity’s show, but Ramaswamy hasn’t yet been accorded that status.

[Note: It does appear recently that Rep. James Comer’s permission to do his performative accusation-sans-evidence stunt has been given a shorter leash on Fox.]

And Rudy Giuliani missed the cut, but still it’s a big cast.

THIS WEEK IN THE REPUBLICAN PARTY



10/6/23- 10/13/23 pic.twitter.com/bwMJrO6pn1 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 14, 2023

Ron Filipkowski, the former Republican and Marine who has become one of the GOP’s most vociferous critics delivered seven-plus minutes of real moments from the GOP this week which seem to encapsulate the chaos that even Republicans admit has overtaken their party.

So many familiar faces are featured prominently: Nancy Mace‘s bravura performance as the Hester Prynne of Capitol Hill, Kevin McCarthy‘s denial of Republicans current impasse when it comes to governance (“we passed the parents’ bill of rights”), the former President, age 77, boasting that he has a better body than the current president, 80.

Jim Jordan is here, too, of course, with Steve Scalise. Trump’s children, Nikki Haley, and Mike Lindell and the media that covers their antics. Also starring Mike Pence, who by the way, has “immense respect for Jim Jordan.” Angry George Santos, however, may steal the show. (After all, they say theft is his thing.)

“Whenever I’m feeling down,” writes one commenter, “I’ll play the angry Santos clip. It always makes me laugh.” The most common comment seemed to be a dead heat between “complete circus” and “clown show.”