Mike Pence on Jim Jordan: “I Was Not Aware of His Opinion”

Former Vice President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence spoke about the current state of the U.S. House of Representatives, which is currently without a Speaker of the House after the ouster of Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), on CNN’s The Source.

He told the host, Kaitlan Collins, that he’s endorsed of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for the Speakership. His former boss, Donald Trump, also endorsed Jordan.

Collins told Pence: “It’s interesting to hear you say that given he was someone who sent a text to the Chief of Staff on January 5th that outlined for you to violate the constitution.”

CNN showed the text Jordan sent Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on January 5 at 11:27 pm: “On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all the electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all…”

Pence replied: “I have immense respect for Jim Jordan. He’s a man of integrity. I’ve known him for many years.” He shook his head and shrugged, “I was not aware of his opinion going into January 6.”

“So it doesn’t bother you?” Collins asked, which Pence answered with talk about “legitimate objections that members of Congress were permitted to file under the law.” He added about Jordan specifically: “We might have a difference of opinion about my duties under the Constitution that day but I’m very confident in Jim Jordan and that if he becomes Speaker of the House he will lead with integrity.”

Other brand name Republicans disagree stridently. Liz Cheney, the former Wyoming congresswoman, believes a vote for Jordan after his conduct on January 6 will bring the House GOP big losses.