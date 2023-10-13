Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis responded again to House Judiciary Committee Chairman — and House Speaker hopeful — Jim Jordan‘s queries regarding her sweeping prosecution of Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants on RICO charges in Georgia for trying to alter the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Having already responded to Jordan with a letter outlining how he could best help American and Georgia citizens from his powerful position in Washington — and how the legal positions Jordan advances regarding her prosecution were “meritless” — Willis includes the first response and adds a new blistering riposte that refers to Jordan’s actions at various points as ignorant, abusive, boastful and offensive.

Just in: Fulton DA Fani Willis fires back at House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, who has pressed her for information about her indictment of Donald Trump and her communications with DOJ and Jack Smith pic.twitter.com/VUhgADBU7z — Tamar Hallerman (@TamarHallerman) October 11, 2023

Willis begins in scolding fashion by telling Jordan that “a charitable explanation of your correspondence is that you are ignorant of the United States and Georgia Constitutions and codes.”

Willis doesn’t only give the charitable reason, however, for Jordan’s correspondence. She continues with her assertion that “a more troubling explanation is that you are abusing your authority as Chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary to attempt to obstruct and interfere with a Georgia criminal prosecution.”

Backing up her “attempt to obstruct and interfere” claim, Willis cites a media appearance during which Jordan said about the Georgia prosecutions: “we’re trying to stop this stuff.” The District attorney asserts that, with this statement, Jordan “confessed” to the motivation to obstruct, using plain language.

Willis further tells Jordan that she has “explained” to him before that his “requests implicate significant, well recognized confidentiality interests related to an ongoing criminal matter, as well as serious constitutional concerns regarding federalism and separation of powers.”