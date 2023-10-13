Merrick Garland Protects Matt Gaetz, “Leftist Plot Unravels”

The so-called “two-tiered justice system” trope keeps finding holes punched in its boat, as Merrick Garland‘s DOJ this week issued a superseding indictment of Democratic Senator Robert Menendez who is now accused of “accepting bribes and acting as a foreign agent for Egypt.”

As NBC reporter Ken Dilanian writes in a snickering tweet: “The Leftist plot seems to be faltering” after “prosecutors also secured a guilty plea by a man who threatened Rep. Matt Gaetz and a guilty plea by an IRS contractor who leaked Donald Trump’s tax returns.”

On the same day DoJ leveled a stunning new charge against a Democratic senator, prosecutors also secured a guilty plea by a man who threatened Rep. Matt Gaetz and a guilty plea by an IRS contractor who leaked Donald Trump’s tax returns. The Leftist plot seems to be faltering. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) October 12, 2023

Department of Justice prosecutors protecting the lives and privacy of MAGA stalwarts Gaetz and Trump contradict the “Leftist plot” narrative of a weaponized justice system, allegedly run by Democrats, that exclusively targets the political opposition.

Yet the DOJ’s moves against the Democrat Menendez, while protecting Republicans Trump and Gaetz, are unlikely to quell accusations of partisanship so nimble that they insouciantly impugn even FBI Director Christopher Wray as a leftist operator. This despite the fact that Wray is a lifelong Republican who was put in his job by Trump.

“The idea that I’m biased against conservatives seems somewhat insane to me, given my own personal background,” Wray told Congress in response to the accusations.