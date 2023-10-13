Ann Coulter Claims Hamas Shouted ‘This Is MAGA Country!’

Conservative political pundit Ann Coulter, who has endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during the 2024 GOP presidential primary race, is again speaking out against former president Donald Trump.

After the horrific Hamas attack on Israel, Trump publicly voiced his disappointment with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who according to Trump, “let us down.” During his widely criticized rant, Trump also described the terrorist organization Hezbollah as “very smart.”

DeSantis was quick to respond to Trump’s Netanyahu criticism: “It is absurd that anyone, much less someone running for President, would choose now to attack our friend and ally, Israel, much less praise Hezbollah terrorists as ‘very smart.'”

How did Netanyahu "let us down" in Trump's opinion?



HE CALLED TO CONGRATULATE BIDEN ON HIS WIN. That's it. https://t.co/2fXgMVZeYD — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 13, 2023

Coulter is amplifying DeSantis’s chiding of Trump and adds her own take. She claims Trump is still holding a grudge against Netanyahu because the Israeli leader called Joe Biden to congratulate him after winning the 2020 U.S. presidential election, which Trump believes was “stolen” from him.

Now he's CLAIMING it's for Netanyahu not supporting the U.S.'s killing of Soleimani in 2020. This is a lie. pic.twitter.com/dwCG6ld6n7 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 13, 2023

Coulter — known for triggering her opponents — does not provide a source, but she wrote today on X: “I heard for a FACT that those Hamas guys were shouting ‘This is MAGA Country!’ True story.”