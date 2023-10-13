Sean Hannity Fires John Fetterman’s Mockery Back at Him After Colbert

Fox News star Sean Hannity put an exclamation point on the truism that people see what they want to see, as he shared a clip from Sen. John Fetterman‘s appearance — in customary (and controversial) shorts, hoodie and sneakers — on Stephen Colbert‘s late night show.

Hannity called out “the irony” of Fetterman telling Colbert that “America is not sending their best and brightest, you know, to Washington, D.C.”

Hannity fired a snarky look-in-the-mirror response, quoting Fetterman accurately, not needing to change the Senator’s words to appeal to his audience — knowing they would subscribe to his implication that Fetterman sits squarely among the deficient DC denizens he was skewering.

Hannity gets the results he expects in the comments, with the top one reading “Fetterman is by far the most embarrassing Senator known to Congress. PA should be ashamed.”

The irony… Fetterman tells Colbert "America is not sending their best and brightest, you know, to Washington, D.C." pic.twitter.com/Q6xIwcVGsM — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) October 13, 2023

But with a different audience, Fetterman’s appearance was a hit — again marking the truism. On Colbert’s X account, the top comment gushed over the Senator: “NOT used to Politicians actually talking about LIFE & ISSUES—I was floored & NICELY Surprised.” (Note: the Fetterman antagonists, who track with the Colbert haters, were vocally present on Colbert’s post too.)

When Fetterman talks about depression, for which he was hospitalized earlier this year, he generally meets with more friendly responses, especially for his candor. “I am SO PROUD to have John Fetterman as my Senator!!! He is honest and brave and good. We need more people like him in our government.”

“If you are suffering from depression, please get help. Please get help because it works," says Senator @JohnFetterman who's become a huge proponent of professional mental health support following his own personal experience.#Colbert pic.twitter.com/dnLZDemoMj — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 12, 2023

Fetterman encourages anyone suffering with depression to get help. But some respondents say that is easier said than done. One writes: “Big obstacle, though, for the uninsured and for the insured who are denied coverage. Can something be done?”

Big obstacle, though, for the uninsured and for the insured who are denied coverage. Can something be done? — Laura Miner, M.A. (@LauraMiner100) October 12, 2023

NOTE: The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration supplies some help: “AMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357) (also known as the Treatment Referral Routing Service), or TTY: 1-800-487-4889 is a confidential, free, 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year, information service, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders. This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations.”