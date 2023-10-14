Nikki Haley Riles Up 4th Grade Kids With Patriotic Chant, “As Loud As You Can!”

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley reports that she’s doubled her support from 5% to 10% in the past month (since the second debate) as she fights for the 2024 Republican nomination.

According to a Fox News national poll, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “no longer has second place all to himself in the Republican presidential nomination race.” Instead, DeSantis shares the silver medal with Haley, while former president Donald Trump maintains a substantial lead.

After a town hall meeting in Rochester, New Hampshire (and filing to place her name on New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation GOP presidential primary ballot), Haley said: “We can feel the momentum on the ground.”

It's a great day in the Granite State!



When we launched our campaign in February, we promised to work hard, come back often, and earn every vote.



Thank you New Hampshire—let's make history!

Haley has been working with the New Hampshire chapter of Moms for Liberty, an “American conservative political organization that advocates against school curricula that mention LGBTQIA+ rights, race and ethnicity, critical race theory, and discrimination.”

According to Haley’s spokesperson Ken Farnaso, the former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador is working “to put parents back in charge and making sure teachers educate — not indoctrinate.”

[Note: Indoctrination is defined as “the process of teaching a person or group to accept a set of beliefs uncritically.”]

As seen in the video below, Haley surprised a group of fourth graders taking a tour of the Statehouse in Concord and instructed them to yell “I love America!” Haley told the kids “that wasn’t loud enough,” and told them to do it again. The kids enthusiastically complied.

One of the most important things we can teach our children to do is to love America.



Even on our worst day, we are blessed to live in America!

Haley captioned the video: “One of the most important things we can teach our children to do is to love America.”

There is historically a fraught and porous line between teaching and indoctrination, and the difference is sometimes ambiguous.

An article about teaching and indoctrination at the Content Authority asserts: “Teaching and indoctrination are two words that are often used interchangeably, but they have very different meanings. While both involve imparting knowledge, teaching is a process of providing information and skills in a neutral and objective manner. On the other hand, indoctrination involves instilling a particular set of beliefs or ideas in someone’s mind, often with an agenda or bias.

For example, many Western critics of Chinese authoritarianism claim the Chinese education system is largely a mechanism for indoctrination, while the Chinese call the same process education. Indoctrination, in this case as in many, is in the eye of the beholder, whether it involves compelling children to love a country (as Haley does) or exposing them to an LGBTQ perspective (to which Haley objects).

Haley, a staunch opponent of China, will recognize the ritualistic indoctrination of children — made to praise their country and political system — by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, whose decrees require teachers to focus on “planting the seeds of loving the Party, the country, and socialism in the young hearts.”