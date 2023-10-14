Congresswoman Tells Americans To “Buy Guns and Ammo” To Protect Yourself From Terrorists

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is voicing her support of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) — Donald Trump’s pick too — in his run for U.S. Speaker of the House. Greene is also using her X platform to express support for Israel after the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks on Saturday. Greene wrote: “Hamas are worse than animals” and equated all Palestinians with Hamas.

[Note: Former president George W. Bush tried this week to make a distinction between the two groups for an American audience: “Hamas is a political organization; they do not reflect the majority of Palestinians.”]

With the horrific images and reports of Hamas attacks dominating headlines, Greene (who was endorsed by the National Rifle Association when she ran for Congress in 2020), took the opportunity to tap into the fears of Americans and promote gun sales.

Greene wrote: “Our 2nd amendment is the BEST protection from every threat. If you are armed, you can protect yourself from criminals or terrorists who want to hurt you and your family. And the 2A gives us all the right to protect ourselves from a tyrannical government. Buy guns and ammo.”

Greene has received an A+ grade from the Gun Owners of American organization, which rates lawmakers on the broadness of their 2nd amendment advocacy. Greene’s House Speaker choice Jim Jordan received an A.