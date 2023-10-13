George W. Bush Says Most Israeli Reservists “Probably Can’t Fire a Rifle”

George W. Bush, who was President of the United States on 9/11 when Islamic terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, spoke at a private event in California this week.

He was asked for his thoughts on the recent horrific Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. Bush turned to the audience and said: “My thoughts are that we need to support Israel. No ands ifs or buts.”

Bush clarified: “Hamas is a political organization; they do not reflect the majority of Palestinians. Don’t be surprised if Israel takes whatever actions necessary to defend herself. And it’s gonna be ugly for a while.”

Axios shared the edited video below.

Bush added that Israel’s leader Benjamin Netanyahu‘s “got a very seasoned military but they just called up 300,000 reservists. Most of them probably can’t fire a rifle and to the extent they’d be put in harm’s way is going to be awfully difficult for the prime minister but he’s got to do what he’s got to do.”

When asked about the involvement of Iran — a country Bush included in the Axis of Evil during his presidency — in the Hamas attack on Israel, Bush replied: “I don’t know. I don’t get the intelligence anymore.” The other countries of the Axis of Evil were Iraq and North Korea.