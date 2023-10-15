MAGA Congresswoman Argues: “I’m Not the Enemy Here”

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) is joining fellow MAGA Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) in voting for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for Speaker of the House.

Luna, who is calling on all Republicans to “unify!”, acknowledges that “there are some angry members… but I’m not the enemy here. Neither is Jordan. Let’s get a speaker this week and get back to work!”

Unify!



I know there are some angry members… but I’m not the enemy here. Neither is Jordan.



Let’s get a speaker this week and get back to work! — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) October 15, 2023

Luna is being warned against “worrying about members rather than voters” on the social media platform X, while the media reports Jordan is not a shoo-in for the position which would make him third in line for the presidency after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Jordan needs 217 votes on the House floor.

Politico reports that on October 17 “there will be an alternative for the rational part of the Republican conference,” but the reporting says the Republicans “have not yet nailed down a specific name.” The goal of the alternative is not only to block Jordan, but to allow those voting against him to retain their GOP (and populist) bona fides while still expressing their opposition to Jordan.

Congressman Andy Biggs of Arizona (one of the eight Republicans who voted to oust former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy) represents the Jordan faction, saying “the American people want Jim to be the next Speaker.” But 55 House Republicans, in the most recent conference vote, continue to oppose Jordan for the speakership, even without an alternative in place.