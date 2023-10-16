Ann Coulter Trolls Tucker Carlson, “Democrats Are Playing You”

Conservative political pundit Ann Coulter is trolling former Fox News star Tucker Carlson on the social media platform X. She’s pulling quotes from The New York Times article 5 Times Tucker Carlson Privately Reviled Trump: ‘I Hate Him.’

All five of the comments, revealed earlier this year in court documents as part of a $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems, are attributed to Tucker Carlson in 2020, after Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden. [Carlson is now endorsing Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.]

Coulter is amplifying each quote individually on X:

“I hate [Trump] passionately.” “And now Trump, I learned this morning, is sitting back and letting them lose the senate. He doesn’t care. I care.” “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait.” “What [Trump’s] good at is destroying things. He’s the undisputed world champion of that.” “I’d heard that about [Trump not attending] the inauguration. Hard to believe. So destructive. It’s disgusting. I’m trying to look away.”

Coulter, who is endorsing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the GOP 2024 ticket, continues to voice her outrage against Republicans who are “allowing the Left to choose our nominee” by endorsing Trump — a man who is facing 91 criminal charges and four indictments and who is “promising to do all of the same things he didn’t do the first time around.”

With the line graph below, Coulter writes: “DeSantis’s favorable/unfavorable ratings, per 538. Red arrow points to the day Alvin Bragg indicted Trump. Yeah, Democrats aren’t playing you at all, Republicans.”