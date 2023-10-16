Republican Senator Admits “I’m Working with the Biden Administration”

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) issued a warning to the country of Iran during an interview on Meet the Press on Sunday.

After the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7, and Hezbollah’s trading fire with Israel along the Gaza border, Graham threatened to introduce a resolution in the Senate “to allow military action by the United States in conjunction with Israel to knock Iran out of the oil business.” He added: “Iran, if you escalate this war, we’re coming for you.”

Note: According to the U.S. Department of State, Iran has “supported acts of terrorism in Bahrain, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen through proxies and partner groups such as Hizballah (Hezbollah) and Hamas.”

On Sunday, Graham announced that he and a group of bipartisan senators including Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) will travel to Israel and Saudi Arabia to try to ensure that normalizing the “relationship between Saudi Arabia and Israel is moving forward in this dark hour.”

Having spoken with Israeli and Saudi officials today, I am confident the effort by the United States to help normalize the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Israel is moving forward in this dark hour.



Iran’s major goal was to destroy this process where the Arab world and… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 15, 2023

He wrote on X: “Iran’s major goal was to destroy this process where the Arab world and Israel move toward the light and away from darkness. Working with the Biden Administration in a bipartisan fashion, I will do everything I can to keep the drive for peace alive.“

As seen in the 2004 photo below, in Iraq, Graham has traveled to the Middle East with Biden and bipartisan groups in the past.