Congresswoman Refuses To Talk Gun Safety, “I’m Not Going to Be Lectured”

At a somber press conference addressing the Maine mass shooting that has left at least 18 people dead, U.S. Congressman Jared Golden (D-ME) announced his reversal on the ban of assault rifles.

The Marine Corps veteran said: “I have opposed efforts to ban deadly weapons of war, like the assault rifle used to carry out this crime.” He added, “The time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure.”

Refreshing to see this kind of honesty from @RepGolden about his own failure as a policymaker. Something Susan Collins should learn from #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/NDgs6htJtT — Seth Taylor Nelson 🩵🩵🩵🩵🩵 (@sethtnelson) October 26, 2023

Fellow Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who wrote on Wednesday that she’s “Sending prayers to Lewistown, Maine,” announced on Friday: “I’m not going to be lectured about gun safety by people who think the ‘AR’ in AR-15 stands for ‘assault rifle.'”

I’m not going to be lectured about gun safety by people who think the “AR” in AR-15 stands for “assault rifle”. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 27, 2023

In February, Boebert co-sponsored the National Gun Act, H.R. 1095, which reads: “An AR–15 style rifle chambered in a .223 Remington round or a 5.56x45mm NATO round is hereby declared to be the National Gun of the United States.”

The AR stands for ArmaLite Rifle, after the original firearm manufacturer, ArmaLite. Colt bought the AR patents in 1956 and retained the trademark to the AR-15 name and is the sole manufacturer able to label their firearms as such.

(Note: While the original ArmaLite ceased business in the 1980s, the brand was revived in 1996, and then sold to Strategic Armory Corps to 2013.)