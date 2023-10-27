Andrew Cuomo Book Raises “Serious Questions” About Trump AG Letitia James

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his former senior aide Melissa De Rosa will appear together live on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, October 27.

De Rosa — who was the most senior member of the governor’s team “leading the nation through a once-in-a-century pandemic” until his forced resignation in 2021 — is promoting her new tell-all book, What’s Left Unsaid: My Life at The Center of Power, Politics & Crisis.

At 38, I was the most senior member of NY Gov @andrewcuomo's team leading the nation through a once-in-a-century pandemic. And then, the world came crashing down.



Now I get to set the record straight and share my side of the story. Get your copy here: https://t.co/lfos7LEMw6 pic.twitter.com/ztisGal031 — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) October 23, 2023

When Cuomo faced numerous allegations of sexual misconduct in late 2020, New York attorney general Letitia James commissioned an investigation, which reported that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women during his time in office. In 2021, Cuomo was called on to resign by President Joe Biden and Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul (now elected New York Governor) took over the office of governor.

The New York Law Journal wrote about What’s Left Unsaid: “This insider’s view of the political storm that led to Cuomo’s forced resignation raises serious questions about the roles played by power politics, a compliant media, and an attorney general who wished to be governor, in orchestrating the forced resignation of a duly elected governor.”

After Cuomo’s resignation, James announced her intention to run for the office of Governor of New York in the 2022 Democratic primary but quickly withdrew and instead sought re-election as AG.

AG James again became the focus of national public attention when she filed a civil lawsuit against former president Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, alleging that Trump repeatedly misstated the value of assets “to get favorable loan terms or slash its tax burden.”

Note: After Cuomo’s resignation, a judge dismissed the only criminal charge filed against him in connection with the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office.

The other two guests on the Real Time with Bill Maher episode are NYU Professor Scott Galloway, and Fox News star Jessica Tarlov (The Five).