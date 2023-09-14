Roger Stone Amplifies Michelle Obama 2024 Presidential Run Rumor

Conservative political consultant, former Nixon aide and Donald Trump whisperer Roger Stone is amplifying the rumor that the Democratic party will replace President Joe Biden on the 2024 Presidential ticket with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Stone shared a link to a Real America’s Voice video which features Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) claiming: “I’ll raise that flag of warning. I think [Michelle Obama is] going to put her name in the hat at some point.”

The move to give @JoeBiden the hook and replace him with Michelle Obama has begun https://t.co/xbZOrtyESa — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) September 14, 2023

On August 24, the day Trump was arrested in Fulton Country, Georgia, Ogles called on “all GOP candidates running for POTUS to suspend their campaigns and unite behind Trump.”

Ogles tagged Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, multi-millionaire investor Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott with his request. Those are the six GOP primary contenders eligible for the second debate (which won’t include Trump) — and none of the candidates took up Ogles’s suggestion to suspend their campaigns.

The six remaining candidates will gather for the second GOP presidential primary debate on September 27, though it’s unlikely they will be planning to face Michelle Obama in the general election.

The rumor that Obama could replace Biden has received traction in more than just the right wing rumor mills, where it is couched by conservatives as a warning that a big Democrat bait and switch is imminent. The Michelle Obama 2024 idea gets more mainstream coverage too, simply because she remains among the most popular Democrats in the country — and more popular than Biden is in current polls.

In January the Orange County Register called Michelle Obama the “candidate the GOP fears most” and as recently as March The Hill ran an article titled “Michelle Obama would be Democrats’ best chance to win in 2024.” The Wall Street Journal in May considered the idea, too.

Yet talking with Oprah Winfrey in April the former First Lady, who was promoting her book The Light We Carry, said she would “never, ever” run for President. Roger Stone, Ogles, and the rest of the GOP will have to run against Joe Biden instead, it seems.